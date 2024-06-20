90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata revealed exactly when and where she told boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, that they were expecting their first child together.

“We were in New York for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all,” Kalani, 35, said in a Q&A with fans via Instagram on Wednesday, June 19.

Kalani made a guest appearance on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 tell-all, which aired on TLC in December 2023. She mentioned that filming while being “newly pregnant” was “hard.”

“I was super nauseous and trying to hide it,” she continued. In another slide, she revealed if planned to continued to expand her family with Dallas, 29.

“No,” she simply responded when asked if she wanted “more babies.”

The California native shocked the 90 Day Fiancé community earlier this month when she revealed she secretly welcomed baby No. 3, her first with her boyfriend.

“Meet our daughter,” she wrote on June 4 alongside several adorable photos of the newborn dressed in lilac via Instagram. In addition to her daughter, Kalani shares sons Oliver and Kennedy, with ex Asuelu Pulaa.

Kalani has been a staple on the TLC franchise since her 2018 debut on 90 Day Fiancé, but first revealed her relationship with Dallas during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered in August 2023. At the time, she was trying to save her marriage to Asuelu, 28, after revealing that he cheated on her during a trip to Samoa in 2022.

During the couples’ therapy session, Kalani said Asuelu offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else to get even. It was during this time, that Kalani met Dallas, though she eventually admitted their interaction escalated to real sex.

Throughout the spinoff, the revelations only kept coming after Kalani revealed that Asuelu cheated on her at least 12 times during their relationship, including during both of her pregnancies with their sons. Kalani eventually realized that their relationship was beyond repair and decided to spend the night away from the resort and reunited with Dallas.

In the season finale, Kalani and Asuelu ultimately decided to part ways, allowing her relationship with Dallas to grow more serious.

“The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up,” Kalani said of her relationship with Asuelu during the October 2023 finale, adding, “I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us.”

​​Kalani and Dallas’ relationship only continued to blossom after 90 Day: The Last Resort. In February, the couple took to social media to commemorate their first anniversary.

“Happy anniversary,” the TLC alum wrote via her Instagram Story on February 5, along with a photo of her and Dallas kissing at the beach. She used an image of a cake with the date that the pair started dating, February 5, 2023, to block Dallas’s face in the picture. Months later, Dallas finally revealed a photo of his face on social media when sharing a photo with his daughter days after her birth.