Here’s the horoscope forecast for the week of September 8 through September 14.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Looking for excitement? You won’t need to search far! Life is about to throw you many surprises. Treat yourself at the end of the week, when you find fun wherever you go.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

You yearn to be able to do your own thing, and the obstacles someone places in your way are more than frustrating. Negotiate with a cool head, and you’ll emerge the victor.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Loved ones test your patience. The slightest hint of criticism could set you off. Hurling accusations and insults won’t help, but don’t hesitate to set everyone straight.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Domestic bliss? That’s what you’re hoping for, and kindness and consideration are surefire ways to get it. You’re at your professional best, which only helps your mood at home.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

You’re dying to know what makes a certain someone tick — so start a conversation and find out! Now is a good time for opening the lines of communication. You may even have a new friend when all is said and done.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Anything or anyone unpredictable is drawing you in like a magnet, which makes life tricky this week. Take some alone time to reflect on where your life is right now and where it’s going. Big adventures are ahead!

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

PISCES: February 19 – March 2

Accepting others as they are proves a difficult task when you’re thrust into a new social scene. Tackle an old problem in a new way later for a major stress release. Contact a family member with whom you’ve lost touch.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Space is what you crave this week. Any kind of restriction could cause a major blowup on the 8th, but that might be a good thing. There are some people who don’t know their bounds.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

You’re sick of playing it safe! You’ll find fun and rewarding opportunities, so branch out. Feelings run high later in the week, thanks to someone’s determination to get their own way.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Although you feel that everything is moving in the right direction, sudden frustration causes major doubt. Approach the problem with patience and discipline — and humor.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Focus is the name of the game this week! Concentrate on your immediate goals and draw up a plan of action. Keep your ears open for inspiring words.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

LEO: July 23 – August 22

The start of the week is perfect for showing off different sides of your personality. A relationship is strengthened by your warmth and generosity.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2