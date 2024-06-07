The forecast for June 2 through June 8.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Tackle this week by speaking from the heart, and be honest at all times. You get a much-needed boost at work, which gives you the confidence to make a big decision.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Deep-rooted fears threaten to hold you back. The stakes become high — you need to be ready to stand up to the challenge. Rally your best pals for motivation.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Don’t be afraid to identify what needs to change. Enjoy the quiet time between you and you-know- who. At the office, try not to ruffle any feathers.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Life has plenty to offer, and now is a great time to get together with close friends. A creative outlet would also serve your energy well. Go for something out- side of your comfort zone. You may be surprised.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Take stock of the goals you’re currently working toward. Is it time to change your approach? It’s essential to adopt a positive attitude. Keep smiling — things are looking up.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Want to improve your health routine? Get cracking! Your focus hits a high this weekend when you may inspire others to follow your lead. Way to go!

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

An aspect of your past will nag you until you understand the circumstances at the time. It’s a profound experience once someone in the know shares the backstory. Your time to shine is now! LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

For much of the week, you are powerfully influenced by the mood between you and a loved one. You’re seeing the best in everyone around you, but those rose-colored lenses may need to be readjusted.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re feeling more relaxed than you have been lately, but a slight criticism kicks your perfectionist tendencies into high gear. Try to continue taking it easy in other areas.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Pisces: February 19 – March 2

A heartfelt apology makes a difference this week, so don’t stay quiet when the opportunity to set things right comes along. Life has a way of mysteriously working things out for the better.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Consider all your options right now; otherwise, you might overlook something that could turn out to be beneficial. Midweek, an emotional roadblock pops up where least expected.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This is the week to sort out your priorities, especially where your finances are concerned. Rid yourself of unnecessary expenses. Reconnect with a loved one later in the week.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10