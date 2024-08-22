Here’s the horoscope forecast for the week of August 25 through August 31.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Special people keep your spirits high at the start of the week. When you feel motivated and focused, tackle the tasks you’ve been avoiding for far too long.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

Hang on to your wallet; you’re twice as likely to make impulse purchases early in the week. The chance for adventure presents itself — go for it!

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

What begins as breezy banter could become a full-fledged fight in the blink of an eye. Choose your words carefully — especially around you-know-who — unless you’re a glutton for punishment.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Reminding yourself of what’s important cheers you up at the start of the week, although you fail to see eye to eye with someone on financial matters. All is resolved by the end of the week.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

You feel pulled in two directions as the week starts. Finding a compromise is the best solution. Your competitive streak is in full force at the office. Take a chance on romance.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

You’re more motivated than ever, especially if you feel like you’ve got something to prove. You may be forced to juggle your needs with the demands of others. Go on an adventure.

PISCES: February 19 – March 2

Returning to your normal routine may not sound exciting, but it has definite advantages. A lack of confidence holds you back in a social setting, but by week’s end, it’s a different story!

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

This is a week for staying close to home and familiar surroundings whenever possible. You’re seeking emotional security, and you’ll only find it with those you trust most.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

You’re happy to be busy this week, but give yourself a rest every now and then; you’ll be glad you did. An ambitious phase strikes right when you’re ready to execute a plan.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Grab opportunity with both hands or else risk it slipping through your fingers. A sense of duty spurs you into action, but be careful — you may end up with more than your fair share of the responsibility.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

You’re tongue-tied around a certain person, but holding back could send the wrong message. Relax — the right people are noticing you, and your confidence hits an all-time high by week’s end.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

The conflicting emotions you’ve been battling finally come out. You might feel unsure about be- ing heard at first, but the relief you feel in the end outweighs all insecurity.