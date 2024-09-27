In Touch takes a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of September 29 through October 5.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

Your energy levels start to rise early in the week, and you’re feeling especially bold. Need to blow off steam? Take it out on the appropriate party!

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Keep your plans fluid, because everything seems to be in a state of flux. Try to be objective while waiting for things to develop. Sort out a misunderstanding with you-know-who.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Set your sights high this week, because proving yourself is the only way to gain the respect of others. Attack a problem head-on, but seek advice first.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Look for ways to get closer to some of the people around you this week. Take care of yourself when something told to you in confidence could reveal more than you bargained for.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Relationships are taking up a lot of your time lately, but it’s a great thing! Now is a great time to create a loving atmosphere with some of your favorite people. Party on!

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

PISCES: February 19 – March 2

Keep your options open. Some surprising news comes your way, and it makes you rethink a lot of things. Patience is key this week, especially where a loved one is concerned.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

You have a great eye for detail, but don’t get too confident — never assume you have covered all the bases. A revelation leaves you speculating about someone’s motives.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

A heart-to-heart is much needed as the week begins. Take extra effort to make time for it, or risk feeling unfocused and harried as the days wear on. Remember: Compromise is key.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

It’s another week when your main focus is on home and family. During a chance encounter, someone tries to remind you about the big world out there. Don’t brush them off.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Your words are more powerful than you know, so choose them carefully. A pal comes to you with an important question, and you have mixed emotions. Be honest.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Personal finances need your attention, even if that means facing up to some unpleasant facts. Bite the bullet early so you can gain focus. Having second thoughts about anything? Own up to it.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Some words of advice: Leave a little wiggle room in your schedule. A last-minute change of plans could throw you for a loop otherwise. A certain person wants your attention — and they know how to get it!

LUCKY NUMBER: 1