Your horoscope forecast for the week of August 18 through August 24.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Exploring new career options leaves you feeling excited about the future. Make sure you consider the consequences before making a move, though.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Life is finally looking up. But you need to put yourself first this week or risk losing the ground you’ve already covered. Avoid taking on too many obligations. Less is more.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

You’ve got to recharge your batteries if you want to keep up the pace. Instead of getting bogged down in all there is to do, come up with a plan of action for each day. You will get it all done quicker than you think.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

You don’t like drama, so do your best to keep your head low. If life is getting to be too much, opt for some quality time alone. Maybe read a good book.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

When you let your instincts guide you, it’s easier to find the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Give yourself enough space to think clearly.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

You tend to leap without looking then double back just as fast, so save yourself the trouble and adopt a go-slow approach. Teamwork is just as important in love as it is in the workplace.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

You’re supportive by nature, but if someone is trying to take advantage of your generosity, know where to draw the line. An impulsive mood takes you by surprise. Go with it, because this may be your only chance.

PISCES: February 19 – March 2

Life is throwing exciting opportunities your way, so you’ll have to work hard to keep up. When’s the last time you truly let loose? Check in on an old friend.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

When it comes to love, don’t waste your time worrying over whether someone likes you. Your positive, upbeat attitude is infectious — anybody would be lucky to have you as a partner.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Home is where the heart is, and you’re ready to find new ways to bring more harmony into your surroundings. Tense negotiations at work could have a positive outcome if you play your cards correctly.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

With so much to do, you’re ready to roll up your sleeves. Getting organized and clearing the backlog makes you feel good, but don’t let this flurry of activity disturb your sense of calm.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

While not everyone agrees with your way of doing things, you’ve got to stick with what feels right to you. An honest conversation will bring you and your partner closer. Be spontaneous and take a trip together!