Here’s the horoscope forecast for the week of September 15 through September 21.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

The key to happiness? Keep worries in perspective and don’t let them run you ragged. Take steps toward a new adventure — this walk is best taken with a close pal.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

This is a pivotal week. Keep your eyes open for chances to introduce major changes where it counts. Don’t underestimate yourself at the office.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

This week, you enjoy tackling projects while keeping a low profile. You will impress the right people if you can keep your ideas flexible. A good friend brings you many laughs.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

It’s time to reconsider some of your values. Do you devote enough time to the things that bring you true happiness? Are you kind to yourself? Run whatever you decide by a friend.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Feeling stuck in a rut? A good reorganizing session will help renew your energy. Other difficult changes on the domestic front might be in order — ask for input on everything.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Something that you’d planned for the future needs to be reconsidered. Don’t worry — this is not a setback. In fact, it may be a blessing in disguise! You stumble upon a family heirloom.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

You’re determined this week, but you may be about to encounter more than you bargained for. You are ready to show off something you’ve recently learned to do. Just stay humble.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

There’s a lot to think about — seek out a good listener. Some decisions should not be made without a frank discussion! Your emotions will be boiling close to the surface at week’s end.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

A certain someone arouses your suspicions, but do they deserve to have their motives questioned? Talk with them when the atmosphere is likely to get them to open up.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Life has some surprises in store for you. Be open-minded and take everything in stride. Staying positive will surely help those around you. All can be resolved if you remember to keep your cool.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

A certain relationship is taking on an intensity that doesn’t feel comfortable. Rather than clamming up, take a deep breath and state how you really feel.