Do not come for her family! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson clapped back at a troll who criticized her mom, June “Mama June” Shannon, and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon)’s parenting.

The drama went down in the comments section of a photo Honey Boo Boo, 15, shared on Thursday, January 21. In the snap, the teen wore long false eyelashes and long acrylic nails.

“You don’t need lashes and nails at your age … where’s the parenting at? Be a little girl please,” one follower commented. “Well, her mother is a coke head and she’s being raised by her sister,” a troll responded, adding the woman shrugging emoji. “Whether it’s nice or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s a fact,” the troll added in a separate comment.

The former Toddlers and Tiaras star stepped in to put the troll in their place. “Ion to [sic] much care what y’all gotta say about me. But one thing y’all ain’t finna do is [sic] talk about my mama and my sister,” Alana wrote. “My mom is now sober of almost a year and I couldn’t be prouder of her and yes I’m being raised by my sister but hey, I think she’s doing a damn good job at it!”

Courtesy of Alana Thompson/Instagram

Mama June, 41, documented her struggle with addiction on the family’s We TV series, Mama June: Family Crisis. In the midst of June’s addiction, Alana was cared for by Lauryn, 21, and Lauryn’s husband, Joshua Efird. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Ella.

During the season finale, which aired in June 2020, June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, agreed to enter a 30-day in-patient rehab program at the Banyan Treatment Center in Stuart, Florida. Once the program was completed, June and Geno, 45, continued on their sobriety journey as outpatients.

In December 2020, June reflected on her past while celebrating 11 months sober. “I’m proud of how far I have came in my sobriety. I can’t believe it’s been 11 months. Time really flies by,” June wrote via Instagram at the time, revealing she was just one month of sobriety away from being able to achieve her goal of becoming a counselor at the facility. “I’m so proud of myself.”