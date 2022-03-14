Written in partnership with Ascend.

Home Deluxe is the new online retailer reshaping the home and garden furniture sector. The brand is known for its high-quality home and garden products. According to the founder, Alexander Thoss, a large part of society does not fly south but spends money on their home and garden or holiday in the region. This creates the need for a reliable and efficient retailer of high-quality products, a gap that Home Deluxe has filled. Highly trained professionals develop and produce the products with about 100 workers in China, their source country.

Alexander is a renowned entrepreneur with years of experience in the business world. His passion for entrepreneurship dates back many years ago. He has always been fascinated by the business world, and it’s correct to say he is living his dream. The passionate entrepreneur is known for his enthusiasm, positive mindset, and excellent understanding of numbers which have contributed to his success.

Aside from driving his businesses to success, Alexander is also leaving a mark in society in other aspects. He is leveraging his success to impact society, particularly through sports. He has an exclusive partnership with Arminia Bielefeld, a sponsorship contract with the Formula one Haas team, and sponsors the Handball World Cup in Egypt. Alexander recently acquired the naming rights of the “Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn. Having such partnerships in place have played a significant marketing role for Home Deluxe.

A swiftly scaling company, the storage capacity for Home Deluxe reached the limits two years ago, forcing the adoption of a short-term solution that included renting a 4,000 square meter warehouse. But with the company’s exponential growth, the space has been completely utilized, informing the need for more room. With this in mind, Alexander is planning to acquire more space. He is already working with the city of Lubbecke regarding the acquisition of a seven-hectare piece of land. His dream is to invest 15-20 million in creating a massive storage capacity, and a well-structured showroom.

By 2030, Alexander aspires to have expanded to have 30 stores serving clients across the country. By the same period, he is looking to expand into other countries and establish an international presence. Alexander is also working towards having his products made in Germany. Marketing with the intent to create more brand awareness remains a top priority for Alexander, who wants to increase the company’s visibility by at least 40%. This is also in line with his long-term dream of making over a billion in sales.

The self-made business guru is also known for his passion for mentoring other young people to find their business success. He believes everyone can find success in the business world provided you are ready to start. The goal is to start from wherever you are with the little you have; it is just important that you start. Alexander adds that you need to be self-confident and focused, which is essential in achieving any set goals.