Disney isn’t the happiest place on Earth right now for some A-listers. A hacker group called Nullbulge — said to be based out of Russia — claims to have obtained and leaked more than 1 terabyte of data from Disney’s internal Slack channels.

Disney, which is a parent company to Marvel Studios, Disney+ and Hulu, among other businesses, “was our target due to how it handles artist contracts, its approach to AI, and its pretty blatant disregard for the consumer,” Nullbulge reportedly wrote in an email to Variety.

Now Hollywood is bracing for the fallout. “Secrets are going to come out,” an industry insider tells In Touch. “Once-confidential information is already spreading over the dark web. Email messages, texts, phone records and private phone numbers have been stolen, and celebrities are freaking out. Certain people in the entertainment industry have already been contacted and seen proof that their information was leaked.”

This isn’t the first time Hollywood has faced a hacking nightmare. A decade ago, Sony Pictures was compromised in what’s considered to be the most significant corporate data breach in U.S. history. Angelina Jolie, Rooney Mara, President Barack Obama and others were discussed in private communications published on Wikileaks. “This latest breach,” warns the insider, “could be even worse.”