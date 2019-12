Grey Goose Vodka

The City collection features contemporary graphic illustrations that bring key icons and experiences of the seven city destinations in a range of bold, colorful gift tubes and each contain a bottle of Grey Goose. It makes for a fantastic gift to pick up right before you’re headed to your holiday celebration. It’s available in airports in 7 cities — NYC, Paris, London, Mumbai, Sydney, Dubai and Singapore. This collection helps shoppers celebrate personal moments from their travels, transforming occasions, no matter how big or small they might be, into lifelong memories. It’s only available for a limited time, but is the perfect addiction to your bar cart. Get it for $42.99 at greygoose.com.