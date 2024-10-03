History Channel star and hot rod shop owner Steve Pazmany spoke out about the terrifying incident involving a monster truck driving over cars at a Texas event.

On Tuesday, October 1, Steve was asked by paparazzi about the incident while pumping gas in Los Angeles, California.

He said, “Wild. Cars are weapons man. And to see that was absolutely crazy. I mean, regardless of the situation, you never want to be there.”

“Seeing him drive over two, three cars in a monster truck … that’s wild,” he added.

Last month, a man named Jonathan Earl Reid was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was released after posting $200,000 bond. A viral video showed a man allegedly driving his monster truck over vehicles and coming close to people at the Rednecks With Paychecks event in North Texas.

The video showed several people arguing before a man got into a monster truck and drove into the crowd. A local report said two people were injured by the car.

Witnesses at the scene told law enforcement that Jonathan got into an argument with several people before he allegedly caused damage.

Jonathan allegedly told the other people, “If the vehicle doesn’t have an 8-foot flag on it, I can hit it.” Officers placed Jonathan under arrest at the scene.

He complained about pain and was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Jonathan told police that he was being assaulted and was trying to get away.

As In Touch previously reported, Steve owns his auto shop and is the star of History Channel’s Fully Torqued, which is currently airing season 4.

The release of Season 5 airdates will be announced soon. Fully Torqued Industries is an automotive company specializing in vehicle builds and restorations of all types.

The History Channel show logline reads, “Steve Pazmany is an entrepreneur with a vision – to create a one-of-a-kind hot rod shop, focused on delivering automotive dreams to an ever-expanding client list of Hollywood moguls, celebrities and every-day car lovers. With help from his mechanic ‘Uncle Bird’ and assists from some of the best builders, designers, painters and fabricators in the business, Steve knows this won’t be easy. But it wouldn’t be any fun if it was, right?”

Steve recently worked on Michael Jackson’s oldest son Prince Jackson’s car. The work was filmed for the History Channel show.

Steve and his crew helped Prince, 27, transform his Ford F 150 Raptor truck. The vehicle was completely revamped by with a new front off-road bumper added, cube lights near bumper added, a tonneau cover, and a Inozetek custom purple wrap.