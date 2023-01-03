A mom, a model and a millionaire! Heidi Klum has made herself a household name from her days as a supermodel and hit TV show hosting gigs, and it’s all accumulated into a very hefty net worth. Read on to find out how much the German-born model makes, where her money comes from and what her impressive net worth is now.

What Is Heidi Klum’s Net Worth?

As of January 2023, Heidi’s net worth is estimated to be about $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also estimates that she makes roughly $19 million each year, but can rake in up to $40 million thanks to her diverse income portfolio.

Heidi first rose to fame as a model in both fashion and men’s magazines, as well as high-end ad campaigns. She eventually became one of the most recognizable Victoria’s Secret angels, modeling for the famous lingerie brand for 13 years before finally parting ways with the company in 2010.

Heidi quickly realized the value of her persona, and released a lingerie and cosmetics line with Victoria’s Secret, as well as her own perfume brand. She also created her own very popular swimsuit calendars.

Heidi Klum Is an Actress, Television Host and Judge

Over the years, the star showed off her acting chops in several TV shows and movies, including Sex and the City, Spin City, How I Met Your Mother, Ella Enchanted, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers and The Devil Wears Prada. But her onscreen career really blew up when she began hosting and producing the hit fashion design show, Project Runway.

She first appeared on the show in 2004 and remained at the helm until it was brought back to Bravo in 2018, and Heidi was replaced with model Karlie Kloss. The prolific host then started a new Amazon Prime show, Making the Cut, with longtime cohost Tim Gunn in March 2020.

“For me, it was like, okay, we’re either going to just go back there and it’s gonna be the same old, same old — or now it’s this opportunity to jump ship,” she said of her and Tim’s decision to leave Project Runway after 16 seasons at a Television Critics Association panel in January 2020, per TheWrap.

The Body of Knowledge author has also acted as a judge on America’s Got Talent from seasons 8 through 17, as well as on the long-running competition show’s spinoffs, America’s Got Talent: The Champions and America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, which premiered on NBC in January 2023. Her longest-running TV job is being the host of Germany’s Next Top Model, which she began in 2006 and still does today!

Heidi Klum Is a Philanthropist and Humanitarian

Heidi isn’t just an actress, host, model and amazing mom — she’s also a humanitarian! The star has used her talent, notoriety, and wealth to make a major difference over the years.

She led The Walk for Kids in 2011 to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, worked closely with the Red Cross to help with the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, and participated in ad campaigns to raise awareness for skin cancer and AIDS research. In 2014, she was rewarded for her humanitarian efforts with the Crystal Cross Award.