Costar approved! Heather Rae Young is “so happy” that fellow Selling Sunset personalities Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating. “They’re so cute,” the Los Angeles-based realtor tells In Touch. “They’re just always smiling and happy”

Heather, 34, believes Chrishell, 40, and Jason, 44, “found love” like she and fiancé Tarek El Moussa. “I actually told them already, I think [they’re] gonna get married,” she says. “I really hope they do.”

Chrishell, who was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, and Jason, who used to date Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald, “know a lot about each other on a friendship level,” which is why they make such a great couple, Heather assures. “When the love happened, they already knew everything about each other. They’ve seen the worst, the bad, the ugly … so, there are no secrets. There’s nothing to hide anymore. They’re best friends who you fell in love. I love it.”

As for Heather’s love life, she and Tarek, 40, couldn’t be happier. In fact, their relationship has totally changed her views on starting a family. “You know, before I met Tarek and the kids, I actually never thought I would have children,” the former Playboy Playmate, who appeared in PETA’s new campaign encouraging everyone to say ‘I do’ to healthy and delicious animal-free food, explains.

The Flip or Flop star shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Haack, and Heather considers herself an “amazing bonus mommy” to them. “I love the kids so much,” she gushes.

“When you find your soulmate, I think your mind changes and how you think your future is going to end up changes. Like, I never thought I would be a stepparent. I never thought I would marry a man that had kids and an ex-wife,” Heather adds. “I never thought I would be in this position. So, from the moment I met him, I 100 hundred percent committed. I never thought twice about it, and our life is crazy, and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s one more?'”