Tom Cruise was branded a dud by onetime date Heather Locklear, and sources exclusively tell In Touch that the slight left the runty Mission: Impossible star fuming for 40 long years!

“Tom hasn’t had much luck with women, so to say he was a lame date is pretty embarrassing coming from a bona fide sex symbol,” spills an insider.

In a recent interview, Heather, 62, recalls she and Tom, also 62, went on a date 40 years ago when they were just starting out in Tinseltown. “At that time, he was just like this little baby boy that I feel like I was a little bit older, and he ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn,” she says. “They were just nice, but he was very ‘yes, ma’am’ to me, and I was like, ‘Okay, sir.’ He didn’t quite cut it.”

Heather admits Tom was “really cute.” But despite his dance wearing just socks and a shirt in 1983’s Risky Business being one of the iconic scenes in his breakout hit, he didn’t impress her with his moves at Club Lingerie. And Tom’s love life has continued to fizzle more than sizzle, with three divorces and, most recently, failed romances with his M:I costar Hayley Atwell, 42, and Russian-born socialite Elsina Khayrova, 37.

“It doesn’t help Heather saying unflattering things about him decades after their one date,” notes the insider. “Yes, they were both young at the time, but he must have learned a few things since then!”