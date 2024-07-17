Heather Locklear is looking fantastic in new photos shot exactly one year after her terrifying public meltdown. Sources exclusively tell In Touch, the Melrose Place alum is in a far better place having turned things back from rock bottom.

“Heather’s been through some pretty dark times and of course it’s all been in the public eye which has made it that much tougher. But she’s worked incredibly hard to get back on track, it’s not been easy by any means, but she works at it every single day and has a great circle of people surrounding her and helping her,” the insider says. “Her daughter Ava has been her biggest cheerleader, she never gave up hope and is just so devoted.”

Heather, 62, was photographed seemingly in distress while leaving an office building in Malibu, California, in July 2023. The actress looked disheveled as she wore green camouflage sweatpants and a matching T-shirt with simple black flip flops. The photos – which showed Heather scaling the side of the building – quickly went viral.

Now, exactly one year after the startling images emerged, Heather was photographed wearing a floral belly bottom jumpsuit, flip flops and sweet sunnies as she perused the shelves at a Los Angeles area Barnes & Noble.

The Perfect Man star has struggled with addiction for years. In 2018, she was placed in a psychiatric hold while suffering a mental breakdown. She later took to social media to talk about addiction.

“Addiction is a ferocious and will try to take you down,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path.”

While it appears Heather is in a better state amid her latest sighting, the Two and a Half Men star recently announced the passing of her father, Bill Locklear.

“The most brilliant man I have ever known. The bar is oh so high. The love of my life. The few the proud. I love you dad. RIP,” she shared via Instagram on June 12.

The source tells In Touch “these past few weeks have been some of Heather’s toughest in a long time because her dad just died and she was so close to him.”

“She’s struggling with the pain of losing him, but she’s staying strong, and everyone is rallying around to support her. The good news is she has this exciting Melrose Place reboot in the works and that’s giving her something to look forward to,” the insider adds. “She loves working and is happiest when she has a project so the timing is certainly a blessing.”

Despite the recent family loss, Heather has much to celebrate as of late as daughter Ava Sambora, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Tyler Farrar.

“Second best day of my life. First was the day she was born. Sweetest couple ever. Congratulations!” she captioned a sweet photo in February before sharing more photos from the intimate proposal.