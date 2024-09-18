Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Brother Jansen's Sudden Death

Hayden Panettiere got candid about her younger brother Jansen’s sudden death in an emotional interview more than one year after he passed away at 28 years old.

“He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him,” the Amber Alert star, 35, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, September 18. “When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul.”

Jansen died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed heart condition in February 2023. Hayden said that after his passing, she struggled with not wanting to leave the house at all.

“I had to see horrific paparazzi pictures of myself coming out of Jansen’s funeral, which happened in a very private place, and it was shocking,” she explained. “My agoraphobia came out, which is something I’ve struggled with in the past.”

The Scream actress also experienced rapid weight gain, telling the outlet that she “just ballooned out” due to the “stress and cortisol” in her body.

“I didn’t feel confident to put on clothes and get out of the house, but I also knew that I needed to get out and keep moving or I’d never stop looking and feeling this way,” Hayden continued. “It became a destructive hamster wheel of, do I feel good enough to go out?”

Hayden began working with personal trainer Marnie Alton and going on “long walks” together, which helped her “release the stress” and feel better about herself. However, she’s still learning to live with Jansen’s death and gaining a new perspective along the way.

“When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you,” the “I’m a Girl” singer continued. “Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there’s not much that can really rock you.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hayden concluded, “I will always be heartbroken about it. I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss.”

Hayden’s brother was found dead in his home in New York by a friend on February 19, 2023, after the actor did not show up to a planned meeting. The friend called 911 and performed CPR in an attempt to revive Jansen, but he was later pronounced dead by EMTs.

One week later, the Panettiere family revealed that Jansen had died of an enlarged heart.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly coupled with aortic valve complications,” a statement from Hayden, mom Lesley Vogel and dad Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere read.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” the February 27, 2023, statement continued. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

Jansen’s family concluded, “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

In her first interview following Jansen’s death on March 5, 2023, Hayden made a brief comment about her brother while promoting her film Scream VI.

“He’s right here with me,” she said with tears in her eyes on Good Morning America.