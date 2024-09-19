Hayden Panettiere Addresses Concerns After 'Slurred' Speech Video

Hayden Panettiere sparked concerns about her sobriety in a recent interview, but the Scream 4 star’s rep claimed that there was no reason to be worried.

The spokesperson explained to Page Six on Thursday, September 19, that ​​“speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for [Hayden] — and it had been a long and exhausting day for her. She was not under the influence.”

A source told the outlet that the former Nashville star, 35, “fully cooperated” and that her team “was on set for the duration of the shoot.”

Hayden opened up about her brother Jansen Panettierre’s death in 2023 from an undiagnosed heart condition in an interview with People on Wednesday, September 18. However, fans quickly noticed that something seemed different about the actress. Instagram users flooded the comments voicing their concern for Hayden and demanding the video be taken down.

“Feels like someone is capitalizing on addiction, this should not have been posted,” wrote one user. Another added, “This is complete exploitation. This is an addict who is clearly very unsober.”

A third person wrote, “There should be a law against doing interviews and also posting videos of a public figure OBVIOUSLY under the influence of something OR just not doing well. Shame. Reminds me of Anna Nicole….”

A few celebrities even joined in on the pleas to have the video removed, including Southern Charm alum Cameran Wimberly (née Eubanks) and Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“People Magazine, SMH. We know what you are doing,” wrote Cam, 40.

Peta, 38, added, “This interview should be removed asap!!”

Hayden has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past, and even sat down with People in 2022 to discuss her problems with opioids and alcohol.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“I was on top of the world and I ruined it,” Hayden said in the interview published on July 6, 2022. “I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens. I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest.”

The New York native recalled how, at age 15, her team would give her “happy pills” before she walked red carpets in an effort to “make her peppy during interviews.” However, she didn’t realize this wasn’t a common thing for others to do.

“I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction,” Hayden told the publication.

When Hayden landed a starring role on the series Heroes, her career took off, but so did her struggles with addiction.

“My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working,” Hayden explained. “But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

The Scream VI actress revealed that she underwent trauma therapy and inpatient treatment in 2021 to help with her addiction issues, and she detailed her sobriety journey.

“This hasn’t been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs. But I don’t regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me,” Hayden explained. “I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance.”