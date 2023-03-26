Late night kissing. Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sparked major dating rumors after being spotted making out in Tokyo.

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner – who was in the Japanese capital following two nights of shows on his “Love on Tour” international tour on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 – was seen wearing black pants, a white button-down and a zip-up black jacket as he leaned against a silver van with the I Feel Pretty actress, 31, in video obtained by Daily Mail. Emily was seen keeping it casual in a cropped T-shirt and skirt under a puffy pink The North Face jacket.

The pair’s outing comes just weeks after the My Body author confirmed her relationship with comedian comedian Eric André with a steamy Valentine’s Day post.

“Emily popped up and took that picture. I was really in the moment: I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this,’” the Eric Andre Show star, 39, told Rolling Stone of the photo that featured himself and the model in the nude. “She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic’ — she kept saying ‘iconic.’ We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world.”

Prior to her romance with Eric, Emily was married to estranged husband and Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in February 2018 and later welcomed son Sylvester in March 2021. After numerous allegations of infidelity, the couple ultimately called it quits in August 2022, Life & Style previously confirmed.

“I feel all the emotions,” Emily told Harper’s Bazaar in an October 2022 interview, breaking her silence on the split. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.”

She went on to say that “the only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

As for the Dunkirk actor, 29, his romance with the London native is his first since his split from Olivia Wilde in November 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time. The pair, who met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, dated for nearly two years before calling it quits.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” People, who was first to report the breakup, reported at the time. “They’re still very close friends,” they added, saying that the split was an “amicable decision.”