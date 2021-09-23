Tom Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, unexpectedly collapsed while competing in a celebrity golf match.

Staffers at the location in Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, rushed to help Felton, 34, get back onto his feet on Thursday, September 23, in photos obtained by In Touch. He was loaded onto a golf cart to get evaluated for any medical conditions but appeared to be OK as he was smiling just before heading off the course.

A rep for Felton did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock

The incident took place one day after Felton’s 34th birthday and just ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup, which is set to begin on Friday, September 24.

During the star-studded event, the actor was reportedly representing Ireland and joined by other stars in the sports world including surfer Kelly Slater, hockey player Teemu Selanne and other professional athletes, according to E! News. Last year’s event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On September 22, the Origin star took to Instagram with a black-and-white selfie and looked back at all that he has accomplished throughout his lifetime.

“33 years done — good lord it’s been so much fun getting here — yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come — thank you all for your love, support and sense of humour — let’s keep a good thing going — to the next 33,” he wrote in his caption.

Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock

Felton celebrated his birthday by raising money for The Jed Foundation, taking to Twitter with a link to a non-profit organization that focuses on emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults.

His appearance at the celebrity golf match comes after his recent sport-related outings. Earlier this month, Felton showed off his golfing skills in England while participating in the Pro-Am event prior to The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Before that, he golfed in the Sony Open in January 2020.

After hearing about his incident ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup, several fans have sent their well-wishes to Felton.