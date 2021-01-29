Proud mama! Pregnant Halsey showed off the scars from her endometriosis surgeries on her growing baby bump on Thursday, January 28.

“The scars that got me this angel,” the “Eastside” singer, 26, captioned a photo of her growing belly on her Instagram Story and added the hashtag “endo warrior.”

John Photography/Shutterstock

The New Jersey native announced on January 27 she is expecting her first child with writer and producer Alev Aydin. “Surprise!” she captioned two maternity photos of herself wearing baggy jeans and a rainbow knit-bikini top.

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” her boyfriend gushed over the gorgeous “Be Kind” singer in the comments along with two red heart emojis. “I love you!!! And I love this mini-human already!” Halsey responded.

The “You Should Be Sad” artist has been extremely open about her struggles with endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In 2017, Halsey, who previously said she’s suffered three miscarriages in her life, revealed she “braved multiple terrifying surgeries” for her endometriosis in a since-deleted Instagram post. “The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis,” she explained at the time. “For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

She added, “If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too.”

Fortunately, her OB-GYN told her she would be able to have a healthy pregnancy thanks to her treatments and the efforts she’s made toward a healthier lifestyle.

“I’ve been really open about struggling with reproductive health,” the “Without Me” artist explained during a January 2020 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “For a long time, I didn’t think that that was something — that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner. [Having a family is] very important to me.” The songstress also reflected on the experience in her song “More,” which is a track on her Manic album.

It’s clear Halsey is in baby bliss!