Baby on board! Halsey announced she is pregnant with her first child on Wednesday, January 27.

“Surprise!” the “Bad at Love” singer, 26, wrote via Instagram and added a baby bottle, rainbow and angel baby emojis. She is expecting baby No. 1 with writer and producer Alev Aydin, In Touch can confirm.

The “You Should Be Sad” singer’s baby news was an amazing surprise, and the couple seems over the moon about this new chapter together.

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

“So full, I love you, sweetness,” Alev commented on Halsey’s pregnancy photos. “I love you!!! And I love this mini human already,” the New Jersey native gushed in response.

Needless to say, the parents-to-be aren’t the only people excited. Halsey’s famous friends flooded the comment section of her post. “Wow, wow, wow! Congratulations,” actress Ruby Rose wrote. “Yay!!” model Emily Ratajkowski, who is also pregnant, added with a crown emoji. “Whaaaaattt? Congratulations, mama!! You’re gonna love it!! actress January Jones commented.

Before Alev, the “Without Me” artist was previously linked last year to on-and-off ex Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison). She also dated actor Evan Peters in 2019 and was rumored to be with model Cara Delevingne in 2020.

Halsey has previously talked about her struggles with endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Besides causing pain and discomfort, the disorder can make it difficult — or even impossible — to get pregnant. In 2019, the “Eastside” artist said in a since-deleted tweet that she had suffered three miscarriages in her life.

Luckily, the “Be Kind” singer said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in January 2020 that her OB-GYN said she would be able to have a healthy pregnancy thanks to her treatments and the efforts she made toward a healthier lifestyle. She reflected on the experience in her song “More,” which is featured on her Manic album.

“I’ve been really open about struggling with reproductive health,” she said at the time. “For a long time, I didn’t think that that was something — that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner. [Having a family is] very important to me.”

Congratulations to Halsey and Alev!