Halle Berry submitted contentious text messages exchanged with ex-husband Olivier Martinez as part of her plea with the court to award her sole legal custody of their 10-year-old son, Maceo, In Touch has exclusively learned.

In Touch obtained the screenshots of texts that Halle, 58, used as evidence to convince the court to strip Olivier, 58, of having a say in decision-making when it came to Maceo’s schooling and medical decisions.

The screenshots show Halle has her ex saved as “Oli” in her phone with a photo of a what appears to be a worm emoji as his profile picture.

In her motion, Halle accused Olivier of, “ignoring, interfering with and/or withholding consent for needed steps to obtain educational and psychoeducational services as well as other interventions for Maceo to meet his educational, psychological and social needs; or alternatively, using soccer activities as leverage for negotiating terms impacting Maceo’s educational and therapeutic needs.”

Halle said their son’s school reached out to her and Olivier in April recommending an evaluation for Maceo. Halle said Olivier did not respond to the school despite her “repeated requests for him to respond and consider their proposal, nor did he respond to my email to the school on which he was copied.”

Los Angeles Superior Court

She said, “Olivier also did not respond to my follow-up requests until my lawyer got involved. After weeks of delay in responding to me, Olivier told me that he will discuss this with his lawyers and get back to me; he never did.”

Halle added, “Months later, his lawyers responded to my lawyer by putting this issue off yet again. I agreed to coparenting therapy in part because I hoped and expected to address this time-sensitive issue in the presence of a third-party professional before the start of the 2024/2025 school year, but Olivier’s delays and unilateral decision to take the summer off from coparenting therapy made this impossible, further delaying resolution with the April 2024 recommendation of Maceo’s school.”

In the text screenshot, Halle asked Olivier if he saw the email. She said, “I think this is a very real conversation that we need to have because both the school and [another third party] are now suggesting we do this.”

Halle said Olivier did not respond to the text.

In another text, Halle tells Olivier, “Ok, well I guess I have no choice, but this is not following the court order, which continues to be an issue. However, I will choose another day for my make up time, but I don’t know my work schedule at this moment for the following week which is why I was trying to take it Wednesday and be done.”

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Treats! Magazine

In a separate conversation from 2023, Halle and Olivier were going back and forth about their son’s schooling.

At one point, Olivier said, “Well have to discuss that at the court cause I’m not letting u get maceo out of school so first thing I’m going ask for a new test of maceo with somebody different to be sure that what is said is confirmed then we’ll see.”

Later, Halle said, “I find it frustrating that you didn’t get involved in the educational assessment process, and now you want to get a new report.”

Olivier told Halle, “What is urgent is Maceo going to school the first with all his books then we’ll discuss about how to improve the situation off school.”

Halle replied, “I already have the books Olivier … ready to go! Now can you please answer my question above please. That would be quite helpful.”

Her ex said, “Let me talk to my lawyer first thx I didn’t stop maceo to be testing I’m not against it what I am against is u challenging maceo to go to [a private school].”

The conversation was not pleasant, and Halle wrote, “ok, very sad that we can’t talk about this as parents” after back and forth. Things got particularly nasty after Olivier wrote to Halle, “Yeah, I agree ur move is very sad.”

Halle told Olivier that she believed their son needed to be evaluated.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

She told her ex-husband, “Question…have you ever thought that maybe you have (or your dad had) ADHD or dyslexia? They say it’s inherited. Maybe that’s why you dropped out of high school? Research says that is often what happens when kids don’t get the help they need to learn in ways that their unique brain works. I mean having a dad who could not read or write and [redacted], your needs and challenges probably, sadly got over looked. Have you ever considered that?”

As In Touch first reported, Halle was shut down in her plea for emergency orders over coparenting sessions she claimed Olivier had decided to blow off. Halle and Olivier wed in 2013. The actress filed for divorce in 2015, but they didn’t hash out a settlement until 2023.

Olivier’s lawyer recently said in court, “[Halle] is constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm [Olivier] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal.” Olivier has yet to respond to Halle’s request for sole legal custody.