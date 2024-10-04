Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez submitted an emotional note to the judge as part of his plea for the actress to cough up a six-figure sum, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the declaration filed by Olivier, 58, as part of his effort to convince the court to order Halle, 58, to pay the fees he racked up fighting her in their ongoing custody war.

Olivier said he needs $320,000 for attorney fees, $25,000 for a forensic accountant, $7,500 for a custody expert and $10,000 for transcript costs.

As In Touch previously reported, Halle and Olivier settled their divorce in late 2023. She agreed to pay $8,000 per month in child support and both agreed to attend therapy sessions.

Earlier this year, Halle claimed, “Olivier has refused to co-parent and communicate with me in a child-centered way; he has been oppositional and unmovable on all major issues relating to [our son] Maceo. Olivier made unilateral decisions relating to physical custody, extracurricular activities, tutoring, therapy, travel, and has withheld critical information from me despite specific court orders obligating him to provide me with information.”

Julien Hekimian / Getty

Olivier opposed Halle’s request for a hearing to be set immediately. He asked for several months to prepare his defense to her claims.

In his motion, Olivier’s lawyers explained that “there is an extreme disparity between the income and assets of the parties, resulting in [Olivier] having no access to representation, even to take a deposition, if he does not receive the requested fee award. On the other hand, [Halle] is so well funded, that she has the money to have her counsel write to [Olivier’s] counsel constantly and long emails, and file expensive court requests.”

Olivier’s lawyer added, “By contract, as addressed in detail in the declaration of [Olivier] … [Olivier’s] employment opportunities began to dry up following his separation from [Halle]” in 2015.

In his new declaration, Olivier claimed that Halle started causing issues only months after they hashed out the divorce deal in 2023. He said they agreed to joint legal and physical custody. He noted, “On July 25, 2024 (the day that Petitioner was aware I was traveling back to Los Angeles from France) her counsel provided ex parte notice for an emergency hearing regarding co-parenting therapy, knowing that I would not be able to respond to her ex parte. When my counsel told her I was flying that day (in emails which I have reviewed), she still insisted on going forward, refusing to postpone her ex parte application.”

Olivier said even though Halle’s ex parte application was denied, “it still cost me many thousands of dollars in unnecessary fees and I have and continue to comply with the orders set forth in our co-parenting stipulation. I do not have the funds to pay for any sort of litigation with her.”

He claimed he had to borrow funds to hire his new lawyers after Halle demanded sole legal custody.

Olivier said he needs more money to pay the lawyers. He said he also needs the funds to hire a forensic accountant to determine if Halle owes him additional child support.

Olivier said Halle told him that her 2023 income was “below the amount that required” her to make an additional support payment to him.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

He said, “However, [Halle] has at least one loan out corporation and several business entities from which income and expenses flow through and it is my understanding that additional documents must be reviewed by a forensic accountant” to determine Halle’s true cash flow available for support.

The actor also said that the divorce deal verbiage needs to be modified. He said that the current custody order is very “chaotic.” He said it provides Halle with make-up time within 24 hours of her return if she leaves Los Angeles for work.

“This has resulted in [Halle] telling me at the last minute that she is out of town, refusing to verify that it is for work, and then with minimal notice, telling me she is or will be back, right before a weekend, and demanding that she exercise make-up time immediately on a weekend where I have plans for Maceo.”

Olivier added, “This has caused a lot of chaos and concern to have this 1:1 make up days immediately upon her return with no predictability or ability to plan on my and Maceo’s part.”

The actor said during Labor Day Weekend he had plans to go away with friends. He said Halle “said she went out of town earlier this week and that she was returning right before the holiday weekend, resulting in Maceo losing our planned vacation and holiday plans … after [Halle] threatened me, and personally attacked me for asking if she could make up her missed weekday time during weekdays.”

A judge has yet to rule on Olivier’s request for funds. As In Touch first reported, Olivier revealed in court he was forced to sell his Rolex to pay a portion of his legal bills.