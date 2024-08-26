Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez are back in court fighting only months after finalizing a divorce settlement that covered custody and child support.

In Touch obtained the agreement signed by Halle, 57, and Olivier, 58, in August 2023. The exes wed on July 13, 2013. They share a 10-year-old son, Maceo.

Halle filed for divorce in 2015. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement, but the case dragged on for nearly a decade as Halle and Olivier were unable to resolve issues of support and custody.

Per the final deal, the parties agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Maceo.

The agreement said they both had input when it came to their son’s schooling, enrollment in extracurricular activities, and medical decisions. The exes agreed to participate in individual and family counseling.

Halle’s current boyfriend, Van Hunt, can’t participate in the counseling sessions.

The actress agreed to pay for Maceo’s school tuition for as long as Maceo is in private school. Halle and Olivier even worked out a provision for make-up time when either party missed time while shooting a project. The deal had another provision regarding disparaging comments.

“Neither party shall speak in a negative, disrespectful, or disparaging, or derogatory manner, or about, the other party or her/his family and/or significant other, or allow third parties to do the same, to Maceo, in the presence of Maceo, or within Maceo’s hearing range.”

Further, the deal said, “Neither party shall speak in a negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner about the other party in the public arena or social media.”

Halle agreed to pay Olivier $8,000 a month in child support.

“Commencing April 1, 2023, Halle will also pay Olivier 4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000, as and for additional child support for Maceo. The additional child support, if any, shall be paid in two equal installments by no later than December 1 of every year. By way of example, for the year 2023, the additional child support, if any, will be paid by December 1, 2024,” the deal stated.

Per the deal, Halle is responsible for 100 percent of extracurricular activities, including soccer. In addition, she paid over $50,000 to Olivier’s divorce lawyers. As In Touch previously reported, Halle was shut down last week in her plea for the court to issue emergency court orders.

She accused Olivier of violating their deal by skipping out on therapy sessions they agreed to attend. She said he told her he would be taking the summer off and would resume the sessions later this year.

Halle demanded her ex be forced to resume therapy.

Olivier’s legal team fired back. They said, “[Halle] knowingly noticed her ex parte request when she knew Olivier] would be traveling and would be unable to communicate with his counsel to respond to [Halle’s] ex parte request, thus further impeding [Olivier’s] right to be heard.”

“[Halle] is constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm [Olivier] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal,” his lawyers added.

“At the same time, she has refused to agree to provide a fee contribution toward [Olivier’s] legal fees incurred, which does the absolute opposite of leveling the proverbial field,” they said.

The judge denied Halle’s emergency motion. A couple of days later, Halle demanded sole legal custody of Olivier.