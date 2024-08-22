Halle Berry sued her former employee, whom she believed conspired with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez after she resigned from her job, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

Halle, 58, dropped the bombshell about the lawsuit, in court documents obtained by In Touch, as part of her effort to obtain sole legal custody of their 10-year-old son, Maceo.

Halle accused Olivier, 58, of interfering with Halle and Maceo’s therapeutic work by attempting to limit therapy and expressing negative feelings about therapy.

In addition, she accused him of attempting to “influence Maceo’s therapist to view [Halle] as a risk to Maceo by communicating false stories about [Halle’s] relationship with Maceo through a former employee.”

In a declaration submitted to the court, Halle said her and Maceo had been working with a therapist for approximately one year.

She said, “We have made considerable progress, but it has been hard fought since Olivier attempts to interfere with the progress we make with his conduct, negative expressions about therapy, and influence over Maceo.”

Halle said, “One way in which I have perceived Olivier to interfere with Maceo’s and my therapy has been through a former employee, ‘Erica.’”

The Catwoman actress said Erica resigned in August of 2021, and “upon her departure, Erica wrote me a Letter of Resignation praising me for the way I parent.”

Halle said she learned Erica had sent an email to the therapist, in which Erica “per Oliver’s request” wanted to have a “confidential conversation” with the therapist regarding her time in Halle’s household.

Halle said, “In her e-mail, Erica stated to [the therapist] that she obtained [the therapist’s] information from my long-time employee ‘Myriam.’”

The entertainer noted, “Miryam’s name in this email was spelled incorrectly, and spelled in the way that Olivier has always spelled her name when communicating to me about Miryam. Erica has always used the proper spelling of Miryam’s name when speaking to me.”

Halle claimed, “Olivier lied and went behind my back trying to dig up negative information about me from a former employee and pressuring her to speak to [the therapist], without obtaining my consent, which Olivier later admitted to me. Notably, Olivier previously refused to grant consent for Maceo’s educational assessor to speak to [the therapist] regarding Maceo’s [needs]. [The therapist] did not agree to speak to Erica because she did not believe that anything Erica had to offer was relevant.”

Halle then revealed she sued Erica.

In her declaration, Halle said “since Erica’s email to [the therapist] and through the lawsuit I initiated against Erica for violating the terms of her employment contract, I have learned that (1) Olivier pressured Erica to reach out to [the therapist] by leveraging a referral for employment and requested that she send him photos and videos recorded during her employment; (2) that Olivier told Erica exactly what to say in the email to [the therapist]; and (3) despite the pressure from Olivier and her willingness to apparently lie, Erica believed that I was an excellent mother.”

Halle added, “Erica also disclosed that Olivier told her that [the therapist] wanted to speak to her which was another one of Olivier’s fabrications as [the therapist] never made such a request.”

Olivier has yet to respond to Halle’s demand for sole legal custody.

Earlier this month, the judge shut down Halle’s request for emergency orders instructing Olivier to resume coparenting sessions that he allegedly decided to skip out on until later this year.

In response, Olivier’s lawyer wrote, “[Halle] is constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm [Olivier] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal.”