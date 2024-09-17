Halle Berry and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, were spotted out and about in New York, appearing carefree despite the actress’ bitter custody war with ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, where Van has been a hot topic, In Touch can report.

On Monday, September 16, Halle, 58, and Van, 54, were seen leaving the AMC Empire 25 in New York. The couple looked happy as they walked out of a movie with a group of friends.

Halle wore a stunning gold and silver dress while Van rocked a pair of jeans with a simple black shirt. The actress is in town promoting her new Netflix film, Never Let Go.

Halle was all smiles despite her ongoing court battle with Olivier, 58.

As In Touch previously reported, Halle recently asked the court to award her sole legal custody of their 10-year-old son, Maceo.

She accused Olivier of blowing off agreed-upon coparenting therapy sessions, disagreeing with her on important issues and even conspiring with her former employee to mislead the therapist they work with. Halle and Olivier initially settled their divorce in late 2023.

She agreed to pay $8,000 a month in child support. They also agreed to the therapy.

However, Olivier had a provision added that Van could not participate in the sessions.

In her recent motion, Halle said, “Olivier has refused to co-parent and communicate with me in a child-centered way; he has been oppositional and unmovable on all major issues relating to Maceo. Olivier made unilateral decisions relating to physical custody, extracurricular activities, tutoring, therapy, travel, and has withheld critical information from me despite specific court orders obligating him to provide me with information.”

Olivier objected to the “draconian” request. He said he needed additional time to prepare a defense to Halle’s motion.

In a separate recent filing, Halle addressed Olivier’s resistance to her new boyfriend.

She wrote, “The eighth concern is Olivier’s continued refusal to accept my relationship with Van, who plays an important role in Maceo’s life. Olivier’s lack of acceptance of Van has resulted in Olivier refusing to permit Maceo to work in a family therapy setting with me and Van as a means to continue to create a healthy environment for our son within the structure of a blended family.”

The filing also revealed Halle has attempted to have Van included in therapy sessions since the divorce settlement was hashed out, but claimed Olivier has not agreed.

Her lawyer said she wrote a letter to Olivier’s counsel stating, “Co-parenting therapy will ultimately involve Van, who is a part of Halle’s and Maceo’s life and will be Maceo’s stepparent soon.”

She also said, “Halle and Van have made multiple efforts to reach out to Olivier and extend an olive branch, with no success. If your client is truly sincere, I continue to strongly encourage Olivier to reach out to Halle, parent to parent, to have a discussion about the changes the parties can make to improve their relationship for their son.”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Halle and Olivier split in 2015 after being married for two years. The actress and Van started dating in 2020.

“When you’re loved and supported as a woman, everything changes,” Halle said about her romance in November 2021. “The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless.”

A source told People about the relationship, “Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship. It seems like a really good match.”