Halle Berry objected to her ex-husband Olivier Martinez’s demand she show up in court later this month and produce her financial records, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Halle, 58, argued there was no basis to compel her attendance at the October 22 hearing.

Halle and Olivier, 58, settled their divorce in late 2023.

Months later, she accused him of breaching their divorce deal. Halle claimed Olivier had conspired with her former employee to influence their 10-year-old son Maceo’s therapist.

She said her ex had also skipped out on agreed-upon therapy sessions. Halle asked the court to award her sole legal custody to allow her to make important decisions for Maceo without Olivier’s approval.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Olivier asked that he be allowed time to prepare his defense to Halle’s request. He said he needed over $320,000 from Halle to help pay his lawyers to fight her attempt to strip him of legal custody. Olivier said Halle knew he did not have the funds to continue fighting her in court.

He said he was forced to borrow money and sell off his Rolex to pay recent legal fees in the case.

Olivier’s lawyer told the court, “Once hired, his current counsel asked [Halle] for an attorney fee contribution given the enormous disparity between the parties’ incomes and assets. [Halle] denied this request, thus denying [Olivier’s] access to justice, and she has fought [Olivier] aggressively, choosing the most expensive manner of dispute resolution — through the court system, refusing continuances and foregoing hearings that she admittedly believes would waste resources.”

He also said he needed money to hire a forensic accountant to review Halle’s financial records to determine if she owes him additional child support.

Per their divorce deal, Halle agreed to pay extra child support if her annual income reached a certain amount.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

In her recent filing, Halle’s lawyer said, “It is not lost on [Halle] that [Olivier] has sought a continuance of the hearing on [Halle’s] custody related relief twice based on his representation in various pleadings and before this court that he has no means to engage in discovery until the Court issues a fee order. Yet, by this Notice in Lieu of Subpoena (as well as other financial discovery [Olivier] has propounded), [Olivier] has engaged in an aggressive and extensive financial discovery process that is far beyond the scope of what is permissible in post-judgment proceedings.”

Halle said her ex-husband demanded she produce documents responsive to 70 categories spanning multiples years. She said the request was overly broad in time and scope. Her lawyer argued, “[Halle’s] historical financial information is not relevant to an analysis for needs-based fees.”

The attorney continued, “[Halle] further objects to this category of [Olivier’s] notice on the basis that it is unduly burdensome, harassing, and a waste of time and resources in that it exceeds the scope of pending issues before the court and [Halle] should not have to incur fees and costs to search for and produce irrelevant documentation.” A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

As In Touch previously reported, Halle’s current boyfriend Van Hunt was recently dragged into the divorce drama.