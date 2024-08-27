Eight years after their divorce, Halle Berry is still battling husband No. 4, Olivier Martinez, asking for primary custody of their only child.

In an August 16 filing, the actress, 58, asked for sole custody of their 10-year-old son, Maceo, alleging that Olivier, also 58, “refuses to coparent or communicate in a child-centered way.”

According to court papers obtained by In Touch, Maceo faces “educational challenges.” While Halle has advocated for tutoring and therapy, Olivier — who receives $8,000 per month in child support — has been “oppositional” to such interventions, Halle claimed. “She’s furious,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch, “and fighting for her son.”

Olivier’s attorney asked judge on August 26 to push back an upcoming hearing on the actress’ demand for sole legal custody of their son, claiming he needs time to cross-examine her about “false claims” and a “twisted narrative,” In Touch exclusively revealed.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Olivier asked the court to continue Halle’s requested hearing for September 10, by a minimum of 120 days.

Olivier’s lawyer wrote that Halle is “seeking new, extraordinary and draconian relief, to have sole legal custody regarding the parties’ minor child’s mental health and educational decisions, including wanting to solely decide to give the parties’ son psychiatric medication.”

Halle and Olivier met and fell in love in the summer of 2010 while filming the thriller Dark Tide in South Africa. In April of that year, the Oscar winner’s former partner Gabriel Aubry confirmed the two had split after five years together. They share a daughter, Nahla, who was born in March 2008.

Getty Images

The Ohio native and the former boxer got engaged over the holidays in 2011, and Halle was spotted sporting a large diamond ring in January 2012.

Major drama ensued on Thanksgiving morning 2012, when Olivier and Gabriel, 47, got into a fistfight outside Halle’s home. The former model was treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained and arrested for misdemeanor battery. Gabriel was later released on $20,000 bail. Prosecutors didn’t proceed with a case against the Canada native and warned him not to get into any future trouble with the law.

Just days after the fight, Halle and Gabriel reached an “amicable” court agreement over Nahla’s custody on November 29, 2012. The terms were not disclosed at the time.

Happier times were ahead when Halle revealed in April 2013 that at age 46, she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Olivier.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

The former couple married on July 13, 2013, at Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France. Their son Maceo was born just over two months later on October 5, 2013.

Rumors of trouble began to swirl when Halle admitted she forgot their second wedding anniversary during an interview with E! News on July 13, 2015, while promoting her CBS sci-fi drama Extant.

“Thank you for reminding me. I gotta get something fast. I gotta get something fast,” she said when reminded of the date.

Halle filed for divorce from Olivier on October 26, 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He did the same the following day.

The duo then released a statement reading, “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son.”

While Halle and Olivier were declared legally single in late 2016, their divorce process continued to linger as they fought over custody of Maceo.

When finalizing their divorce in 2023, the Moonfall actress was ordered to pay Olivier $8,000 a month in child support plus an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million. Halle is also financially responsible for covering all of Maceo’s private school tuition, in addition to any extracurricular activities.

In February 2021, Halle shared an Instagram post that read, “Women don’t owe you s–t.” Prior to her child support payment decision with Olivier, she was ordered in 2014 to pay Gabriel $16,000 a month in child support for Nahla. Halle got the sum knocked down to $8,000 a month in 2021.

The Die Another Day star wrote in the comments of her post, “I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so. The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs.”