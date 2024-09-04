Halle Berry revealed she spent over $200,000 in the past four years attempting to work out her issues with ex-husband Olivier Martinez as they continue to duke it out in court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Halle, 58, filed a declaration as part of her effort to strip Olivier, 58, from having joint legal custody of their 10-year-old son, Maceo.

The Catwoman actress slammed Olivier’s claims in his recent declaration, where he opposed her request.

She claimed Olivier’s declaration contained “misstatements, omissions of critical facts and incomplete text message excerpts which exclude communications that contradict the misstatements in Olivier’s declaration.” Halle said Olivier’s summary of what happened over the past couple of months is nonsense. She attached several emails as evidence to back up her claims.

Halle previously accused Olivier of skipping out on coparenting therapy sessions they agreed to attend in their 2023 divorce settlement.

She said Olivier told the therapist she knew about him taking a break, but Halle said that was not true.

In addition, Halle told the court, “Olivier’s claim that I made ‘a calculated effort to litigate this issue during his ‘summer holiday with Maceo’ and specifically while he was traveling is also false …I had custody of Maceo in July and Olivier had custody of Maceo in August. I was forced to enforce court orders during my custodial time. Even then, I made countless efforts to try to resolve this issue without court intervention. I filed my Ex Parte on July 26, when I still had custody of Maceo, expecting an order before the commencement of Olivier’s custody period.”

She continued, “Unlike Olivier, and contrary to Olivier’s claims, I have never made any decisions relating to Maceo’s health, education and welfare unilaterally and while Olivier accuses me of this, he fails to corroborate his claims with a single example and confirming evidence. I have done everything possible to work with Olivier, to communicate with him, and to engage him in the decision-making process regarding our son in an amicable way.”

Halle added, “Olivier has refused to co-parent and communicate with me in a child-centered way; he has been oppositional and unmovable on all major issues relating to Maceo. Olivier made unilateral decisions relating to physical custody, extracurricular activities, tutoring, therapy, travel, and has withheld critical information from me despite specific court orders obligating him to provide me with information.”

The entertainer said she spent $74,650 on mediation attempts since 2020, paid Olivier $80,000 for his lawyers in late 2023, and spent $48,230 on trying to enforce the various court orders and “trying to stop Olivier unilateral decision-making” and trying to force him back into coparenting therapy.

Halle also said that Olivier’s claim that “I want to medicate Maceo is false.”

She told the judge, “No decision has been made about medicating Maceo since, for over a year, Olivier has interfered with my ability to obtain even an evaluation upon which any recommendation for medication would be based. I indicated in pleadings (not to mention to Olivier directly), even if a recommendation for medication was made, I would insist on obtaining a second opinion. I have never given or pushed to give Maceo any medication other than over the counter medication when Maceo is sick.”

As In Touch previously reported, Halle recently asked the court to award her sole legal custody, while still sharing joint physical custody.

Halle would be allowed to make all important life decisions, including medical and education, for Maceo if the judge signed off on the request.

Halle accused Olivier of “ignoring, interfering with and/or withholding consent for needed steps to obtain educational and psychoeducational services as well as other interventions for Maceo to meet his educational, psychological and social needs; or alternatively, using soccer activities as leverage for negotiating terms impacting Maceo’s educational and therapeutic needs.”

The actress even accused her ex-employee Erica of conspiring with Olivier. Halle said her ex had the ex-employee reach out to the therapist to influence her with false stories about Halle.

In response, Olivier called Halle’s request “draconian.” He accused her of attempting to obtain a “trial result by ambush, by making a last-minute request, on a date set for a different relief, in an untimely and incomplete pleading.” He claimed that Halle’s request to make all decisions regarding Maceo’s health and education, including “wanting to solely decide to give [Maceo] psychiatric medication.”

His lawyer added, “[Halle] is making this sole custody request and refusing to set it on a date sufficiently far ahead for [Olivier] to defend it knowing full well that [Olivier] has been asking [Halle] for months to make an attorney fee contribution as he does not have sufficient funds to pay his counsel. She has refused this request, despite the fact that [Hale] is admittedly earning several millions of dollars at this time, and likely more given her new movie about to be released.”

Olivier asked the court to postpone the hearing for 120 days to allow him time to prepare a proper response and interview witnesses.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.