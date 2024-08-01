Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez’s legal team are demanding the actress’ emergency motion in court be shut down, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, his lawyers asked that Halle’s motion to force Olivier to resume coparenting therapy sessions be denied.

Halle filed docs this week claiming Olivier had failed to follow their coparenting agreement. The exes share a 10-year-old son Maceo.

The actress claimed Olivier decided he wanted to take the “summer off” and didn’t want to attend sessions until September.

She said he told her he was traveling around France in July and had plans with his brother. Halle demanded Olivier be forced to stick with the therapy schedule they worked out initially.

The deal said they would finish six joint sessions by June 14.

In addition, Halle said the therapy sessions are conducted via zoom, so he can attend wherever he is.

Her lawyer said, “It should never be necessary to seek judicial intervention solely to compel a party to comply with their own agreements. A person’s word – particularly those that become contractual obligations and then orders of the Court – should carry weight and have meaning. Unfortunately, that has not been the standard upheld by Respondent, Olivier Martinez, in this case. To the contrary, he has chosen to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with careless disregard. To him, the terms of the parties’ stipulated court orders are simply suggestions to follow when it benefits him and which he ignores when it does not fit his alienation agenda.”

The lawyer added, “Olivier’s conduct harms the parties’ son, Maceo, causes further damage to the parties’ already strained relationship and forces Petitioner, Halle Berry, to incur unnecessary attorney’s fees to constantly seek relief from the Court.”

Halle said in a declaration, “I have tried to resolve these issues directly with Olivier without involving our lawyers – Olivier refused my efforts. My lawyer, Marina Beck, tried to resolve these issues directly with Olivier’s now third lawyer for weeks but her efforts were ignored and later refused.”

She said she needed the court’s immediate intervention. Olivier’s lawyer asked that the requests be denied due to “lack of imminent harm.”

The legal team said, “We do not consent to the orders requested as we are unable to reach our client and ask that the ex parte be set as fully noticed Motion.”

They argued, “[Halle’s] request does not comport with the purposes for which emergency orders may be granted, and [Halle’s] request does not present any emergency or exigent circumstances.”

His lawyers added, “[Halle] knowingly noticed her ex parte request when she knew Olivier] would be traveling and would be unable to communicate with his counsel to respond to [Halle’s] ex parte request, thus further impeding [Olivier’s] right to be heard.”

“Halle] is constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm [Olivier] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal,” his team said. “At the same time, she has refused to agree to provide a fee contribution toward [Olivier’s] legal fees incurred, which does the absolute opposite of leveling the proverbial field.”

The legal team continued, “This ex parte application is just another example of this relentless tactic given that, when [Olivier’s] counsel asked that this be trailed for 48 hours (from July 29 to July 31) as her client is unreachable, [Halle] failed to grant [Olivier] this common and expected courtesy.”

A judge has yet to rule.