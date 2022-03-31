Under the Sea! See Photos of Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey’s Prettiest Bikini Moments

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey is portraying Princess Ariel in the upcoming Disney live action film, and the talented beauty is reaching new heights in her stardom. Though she is only playing the role of a mermaid, that doesn’t mean Halle can’t embrace life near or under the sea!

The Chloe x Halle singer occasionally shares photos of herself via Instagram whenever she takes a trip on a tropical getaway. After filming concluded for the Disney movie in the summer of 2021, Halle shared an emotional Instagram post about her experience on the set. In the image, the leading lady embraced her inner Ariel as she sat in the ocean near the shoreline with a stunning sunset behind her.

“And just like that, that’s a wrap,” Halle captioned her picturesque July 2021 post. “After auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21, we have finally made it. I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory.”

While she enjoyed working on the magical flick, Halle also opened up about how hard it was at times.

“It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end,” Halle added. “This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be. … I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood, sweat and tears) lol [sic].”

By early 2022, the Atlanta, Georgia native treated herself to some fun getaways and adventures. She documented one of those in a January 2022 Instagram post.

“Suns out, buns out,” she playfully captioned the post, which featured two images of her wearing a sultry dark green two-piece as she sat on a swing above the crystal clear blue ocean water.

Though she loves to have fun in the sun, Halle and sister Chloe Bailey are avid skincare promoters. In a March 2021 interview with Allure, the musical duo explained why sun lotion is essential for health.

“Chloe has actually been the one who has gotten me to wear sunscreen on a daily basis because everyone that knows me knows I’m such a sunny bunny,” Halle said after Chloe revealed a childhood experience when she only dotted lotion on her face, leaving her skin discolored due to the intensity of the UV rays.

“That’s when I noticed how quickly the sun can affect your skin, no matter what shade we are,” Chloe added.

Thanks to her sister, Halle is always ready to hit the beach while keeping her skin’s health in mind.

