Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Evan McClintock. The rapper, 51, shared the amazing news in his new music video for his song “Temporary,” which dropped on Thursday, October 3.

In the music video, Eminem featured a home video of Hailie, 28, telling him he is going to be a grandpa. She handed the 8 Mile actor a blue jersey that had “Grandpa” written on the back and confirmed her pregnancy with a photo of her ultrasound. Eminem was in shock as he turned to the camera with watery eyes and his mouth open.

Hailie announced her pregnancy via Instagram hours after Eminem released the music video. In the photos, the expecting mother sat on the kitchen counter while hugging her husband, who stood in between her legs, and held the sonogram in her hands.

“Mom & dad est. 2025,” she captioned the post.

Needless to say, the music video required Kleenex on deck for viewers. Hailie was born one year before Eminem released his debut studio album, Infinite, so fans watched the celebrity kid grow up in front of their eyes. Although the “Real Slim Shady” provided Hailie with a somewhat normal childhood, he took his listeners along his parenting journey through his music, with songs like “Mockingbird” and “Hailie’s Song.”

In addition to Hailie, Eminem has adopted two children, Alaina Marie Scott, 31, and Stevie Laine Scott, 22.

Throughout the “Temporary” music video, clips of Hailie throughout all stages of life appear on the screen, from her as a little girl to her wedding day and more.

“A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death?/ The truth is, I think what scares me the most/ Is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you,” Eminem says in the song’s introduction. “When I’m no longer here/ So this song is for Hailie for when that day comes.”

Fans shared their excitement and well wishes over Hailie’s pregnancy in the comments section of the music video posted on YouTube.

“Mockingbird to Temporary. We’ve all come very far,” one fan wrote.

“Eminem really putting me through every damn emotion. This video broke me more than simply listening to the OG song. I didn’t think that was possible. Congratulations on being a grandfather, Marshall Mathers,” a second person wrote. “You really have gone a long way in life to reach such a beautiful moment. It feels personal to see your life in order like this, but as a fan, I am proud of your hard work and success. Thank God you lived to see everything the way it is now. You deserve all the happiness. Congrats on being a grandfather.”

Hailie opened up about her dad’s new music and most recent album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), and admitted that she “can’t listen” to the songs because it makes her emotional.

“But I will say, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up,” Hailie said in July on her “Just a Little Shady” podcast while discussing Eminem’s songs “Temporary” and “Somebody Save Me.” “Where I didn’t realize how bad things were, but now, as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about.”