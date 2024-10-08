Hailey Bieber's Cryptic Message About Justin Amid Diddy Scandal

Hailey Bieber shared what fans believe to be a cryptic message about husband Justin Bieber amid Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ arrest and sex trafficking scandal.

The Rhode Skin founder, 27, posted a throwback photo of Justin, 30, in 2017 to her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 7. The “Holy” singer was seen holding up both of his middle fingers while on a private island in Queensland, Australia. Hailey simply wrote, “Mood,” under the snapshot.

At the time, a cameraman for Channel 7 Australia asked for a “hello” from Justin to his fans while the click of other paparazzi cameras could be heard. He angrily responded, “F–k you! What’s wrong with you?” while giving his middle finger salutes.

Hailey’s post came as fans rallied around Justin after videos resurfaced of the “Baby” hitmaker hanging out with Diddy, 54, when he was just 15 years old.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

The former music mogul was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16, prosecutors alleged in a 14-page indictment. It referred to Diddy as the head of a “criminal enterprise,” where he abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” It also detailed days-long drug-fueled sex parties called Freak Offs. Diddy pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

After the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper was taken into custody and the lurid details of the grand jury indictment were made public, fans flooded Justin’s social media pages with comments saying they were “sorry for all you’ve been through” and how many wished they could have “protected” him when he was a young teen in the music industry.

The Canada native has not spoken publicly about Diddy’s arrest or anything involving his sex trafficking scandal.

After Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided on March 25, a video posted to Justin’s YouTube page in November 2009 began popping up on some fans’ timelines showing his first hangout with the Bad Boy Records founder.

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15 year old’s dream,” Diddy explained while Justin stood next to him.

The “Last Night” artist said of the teen, “I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher. I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

“I don’t have legal guardianship of him. But for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. We gonna go full buck full crazy,” the “Finna Get Loose” artist said of himself and Justin.

“The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy,” a source told In Touch exclusively about the star, who in the past has battled addiction, suicidal ideations and had several public meltdowns. “But he’s finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell it’s caused him.”

Justin told multiple young stars to call him “if they find themselves in a tough situation,” the source said. “He’s tried to be up-front about his demons and how he’s relied on therapy and his faith to get back on track. Still, it’s been hard to have all of this stuff being dredged up.”

For now, the “Peaches” singer is focusing on his “massively supportive” wife Hailey and their 1-month-old son, Jack, “but if speaking about his past trauma can help others, he probably will. He wants to break the cycle, once and for all.”