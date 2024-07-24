Hailey Bieber is speaking out about rumors involving trouble in her marriage with Justin Bieber, including a possible divorce, amid her pregnancy with the couple’s first child.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey, 27, told W Magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, July 23. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” she continued. “I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Hailey and Justin, 30, got engaged in July 2018, shortly after rekindling a romance that initially began in 2016. The couple married in a New York courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018, followed by a formal wedding with friends and family in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

The Rhode Skin founder has constantly fought back against split rumors throughout her marriage to Justin.

Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, even created a stir when he reshared an Instagram post from religious figure Victor Marx on February 27, asking for “prayers” for the couple. It caused a snowball of speculation that Justin and Hailey were on the verge of a split.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion,” Hailey wrote in an Instagram Story on March 5. “So, I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Whether or not Stephen’s actions caused his daughter pain, Hailey revealed to the publication that she’s “not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Justin and Hailey are due to become parents any day now, as the Tuscon, Arizona, native revealed she waited until she was six months pregnant to reveal they were expecting a baby after five years of marriage.

Getty Images

The couple shared joint Instagram posts on May 9, with a sweet video of the pair appearing to renew their marriage vows. Hailey wore a body-hugging white lace gown and matching veil as she cradled her growing bump.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” Hailey revealed to the outlet. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

“I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly,” she added. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”