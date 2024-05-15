Hailey and Justin Bieber Spotted for the 1st Time Since Pregnancy

Expecting parents Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were spotted in public for the first time after announcing that the model is pregnant with baby No. 1. The couple enjoyed the California sunshine while running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 14, after their pre-baby vacation.

E! News published photos of the A-listers roaming an outside shopping area as they wore differing attire. Hailey, 27, wore a trendy business outfit including matching black trousers and a blazer with oversized shoulders. The expecting mother tied the piece together with a cropped white top, thin black sunnies and a medallion necklace. Next to Hailey, the “Yummy” singer, 30, wore oversized yellow sweats, a graphic T-shirt of the band R.E.M. and a beige beanie.

Hailey and Justin, who wed in 2018, announced they are expecting their first child on May 9. The pair shared the exciting news by posting a precious video of themselves seemingly renewing their vows. The Rhode founder donned a vintage-inspired white lace wedding dress with a matching veil and train. The Canada native opted for a relaxed ensemble including black pants, a white T-Shirt, a puffy bomber jacket and an Oakland A’s baseball cap.

Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, and Justin’s mother, ​Pattie Mallette, gushed over becoming grandparents via Instagram. Stephen, 57, shared one of the pregnancy announcement photos on May 10, writing, “Love you guys. Blessed beyond words. Praise God. let’s get ready to have some fun y’all.”

​Pattie, 49, congratulated her in-law in the comments section and raised eyebrows among fans.

Getty

“Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” ​Pattie wrote. The comment quickly caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who thought she meant that Justin and Hailey are expecting twins.

“No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually,” ​​Pattie wrote in a follow-up comment. “They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

Hailey and Justin sparked pregnancy rumors throughout their marriage, including the 2021 Met Gala. The Grammy-winning artist wore a twist of a classic suit while the Mrs. looked incredible in a black floor-length Saint Laurent gown with a plunging embellished neckline.

The “Who’s In My Bathroom?” host reacted to baby speculation two years later in an October 2023 interview with GQ. “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she told the publication at the time. “There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s–t.’”