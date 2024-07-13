Gypsy Rose Must Take Paternity Test to Prove Ken Is the Father

Gypsy Rose Blanchard might be dealing with some issues regarding her unborn baby’s paternity. While she has stated that boyfriend Ken Urker is the father of the child, Louisiana law makes it a little more complicated.

“By Louisiana law, if the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, the husband/ex-husband shall be the presumed father, unless paternity is established for the biological father,” according to the Louisiana Paternity Establishment Program website.

Gypsy, 32, had separated from ex Ryan Anderson when the child was conceived, but the former prison inmate didn’t file for divorce until April 8. Due to Louisiana law, that means Ryan, 37, will be listed as the father on the child’s birth certificate.

“In the state of Louisiana, if the mother and father are not married when their child is born, the biological father does not have any legal rights to his child and his name will not appear on his child’s birth certificate unless paternity is established,” the website reads.

When Gypsy announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, July 9, she stated that she was almost in her second trimester.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” Gypsy said in a video posted to her YouTube channel. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Gypsy went on to reveal that she didn’t think she would have such an easy time conceiving.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” Gypsy said.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Fans quickly began doing the math and many believed that there was a possibility that Ryan could be the baby’s bio dad. A TikTok user shared a video of Ken reacting to fans telling him to “go on Maury” to determine if he was the father on Wednesday, July 10, and Gypsy left a comment detailing the timeline of her pregnancy.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER,” Gypsy wrote.

Gypsy reiterated that Ken was the father when she appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, July 12.

“It was mid-March when I left Ryan,” the Louisiana native told JuJu Chang. “So, this is absolutely 100% Ken’s baby. There was never any question of paternity.”

Gypsy also opened up about how she felt Ryan would react to the news of her pregnancy.

“I’m hoping that he is OK emotionally, and I wish him the best, emotionally,” Gypsy admitted. “But right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, ‘Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?’ Like, I have so much to focus on, making sure that I’m healthy for this baby.”