Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband Ryan Anderson didn’t hold back while taking aim at her new boyfriend, Ken Urker.

While participating in a Q&A with fans via a TikTok live stream on Wednesday, June 26, Ryan, 38, was seemingly asked about Ken’s appearance. “Yeah, of course, I’m better looking than Ken,” he told his followers, according to The Blast.

“I actually have my hair,” Ryan continued. “Oh, I shouldn’t have said that. Sorry, Ken.”

Gypsy, 32, dated Ken, 31, from 2017 until 2019 while she was serving her prison sentence for her involvement in her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder. Following their split, she connected with Ryan when he sent her a letter and they eventually got married in July 2022.

While Ryan and Gypsy initially seemed to be a strong couple following her release from prison in December 2023, the former inmate revealed they called it quits just three months later in March.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in a private Facebook post at the time. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Soon after revealing their split, Gypsy implied there was no chance of reconciliation when she filed for divorce in early April.

The Louisiana native went on to quickly spark romance rumors with Ken when they were spotted out and about on several occasions in April, and she confirmed they were officially back together later that month.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ryan spoke about Gypsy’s romance with Ken in June, telling E! News that it was “hard to watch” their relationship “unfold in the public eye like that.” He continued, “There were certain things that happened that really, really got me that really, really affected me.”

While it was revealed that Ryan had his concerns about Ken during their marriage in Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Gypsy has insisted that she didn’t leave her ex for Ken.

“Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage,” she told Us Weekly earlier this month. “And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken.”