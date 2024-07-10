It’s been one day since Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Ken Urker and her bundle of joy has already been showered with gifts. The couple launched their online baby registry and almost all of the pricey items have already been purchased.

“This is the REAL registry for Gypsy & Ken,” the couple wrote in their BabyList registry. “Our special baby is arriving January 2025! Anything truly helps us, we love you all so much.”

The page also revealed Gypsy’s due date as January 22, 2025.

The little one will be set with all of its necessities as diapers, bottles and burp cloths have been checked out from the registry.

Gypsy, 32, and Ken, 31, also included luxury baby items in their wish list, including a Nuna stroller ($550), a Carter’s by DaVinci Arlo Recliner ($499) and a Graco Noah 6 Drawer Double Dresser ($299) – all of which have been purchased.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy announced she was expecting baby No. 1 via YouTube on Tuesday, July 9.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Later in the video she said, “I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother.”

“I feel a shift in myself. When I found out that I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered,” the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star admitted. “The drama on social media, the feud between creator and me and all of that drama. It just all faded. It didn’t matter anymore.”

Gypsy’s love life has made headlines after she rekindled her romance with Ken, just one month after she and estranged husband Ryan Anderson split in March.

Ken and Gypsy first started dating in 2017 while she was incarcerated for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. They got engaged during their two-year relationship before calling it quits in 2019.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ in late April. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Now, Gypsy and Ken are ready to become parents together and have already fully embraced parenthood.

After posting her YouTube announcement, Gypsy shared photos via Instagram of their professional maternity photoshoot.

In the pictures, Gypsy wore a flowy white sundress while Ken donned a beige button-up shirt and switched between matching pants and denim jeans.

Before Gypsy publicly revealed that she was growing her family, she reportedly sat Ryan, 38, down to let him know first.

“He didn’t take the news well at all,” a source told TMZ in a story published on July 10.