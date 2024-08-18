Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Wait to Have Paternity Test

Gypsy Rose Blanchard won’t confirm the paternity of her unborn child until after the baby has been born.

On Sunday, August 18, TMZ reported that Gypsy, 33, and her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, have opted to wait to perform the paternity test until after the baby is born because it’s less expensive. According to the American Pregnancy Association, if Gypsy and Ryan, 38, were to have the test before the birth, it could cost anywhere between $400 and $2,000. Testing after the baby’s birth would save them quite a bit of change as those tests only cost $150 to $200.

Gypsy announced her pregnancy on July 9 via YouTube.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” the former prison inmate said. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

However, with how quickly Gypsy began dating boyfriend Ken Urker after she left Ryan, fans began to question if the baby could possibly belong to Ryan. On July 10, a TikTok user shared a video featuring a livestream of Ken, 31, reacting to fans who told him he should confirm he was the father.

Gypsy commented on the video, giving fans a detailed timeline of the conception and pregnancy.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER,” she wrote.

Regardless of who Gypsy claims to be the father of the child, the state of Louisiana requires her to take a DNA test to confirm paternity.

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

“By Louisiana law, if the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, the husband/ex-husband shall be the presumed father, unless paternity is established for the biological father,” the Louisiana Paternity Establishment Program website states.

Gypsy had separated from the middle school educator when the child was conceived, but she didn’t file for divorce until April 8. The divorce has not been finalized. Due to Louisiana law, this also means that Ken has no rights to the child until paternity has been established.

The website reads, “In the state of Louisiana, if the mother and father are not married when their child is born, the biological father does not have any legal rights to his child and his name will not appear on his child’s birth certificate unless paternity is established.”

Gypsy and Ken revealed they were expecting a little girl on August 10, and that same day, Ryan opened up about being required to have a court-ordered paternity test completed.

“I have to get a DNA test. I don’t have a choice,” Ryan said via TikTok livestream. “The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”