After Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she’s expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Ken Urker, her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, admitted she didn’t think her stepdaughter was ready to have kids with her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.

“She definitely wasn’t ready with Ryan,” Kristy told People in an interview published on Wednesday, July 10. “She wouldn’t have taken Plan B if she was. We all know Gypsy is going to do what she wants at the end of the day. I mean, who doesn’t?”

Gypsy, 32, and Ryan, 38, tied the knot while she was still in prison in 2022. He stood by her side when she was released in December 2023, though the couple split three months later in March.

The former inmate filed for divorce in early April, and their first divorce hearing is scheduled for July 29. While Gypsy said the “timing is not where we wanted it to be” when it comes to the pregnancy, she insisted she is going to take the situation in “stride.”

“With Ken, we were both very aware of this responsibility and I never felt like I didn’t want to or couldn’t take this on with him,” Gypsy continued. “We are going to do it together. We are going to be parents.”

In addition to reflecting on her divorce, Gypsy also revealed that she and Ken, 31, will likely have to raise their baby in separate homes for the first six months due to her parole.

“He’s going to have to stay at my parents’ house for a couple of days and vice versa,” she told the outlet. “But until I’m off parole, I can’t move in with him or us get a house. So, we’ll have to work around that schedule.”

Following her split from Ryan, Gypsy and Ken – who previously called off their engagement in 2019 – sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted on several outings together in early April.

She confirmed they were back together later that month, and announced they’re expecting their first child together on Tuesday, July 9.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” Gypsy shared in a YouTube video. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

She said that she and Ken are “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” though Gypsy said she has already “experienced the symptoms” of pregnancy. She first grew suspicious that she was pregnant when she started experiencing odd cravings and felt hungrier than usual.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” she continued.

Despite being excited to welcome baby No. 1, Gypsy added she knows people will be skeptical that she’s ready to become a mother. “I understand where the public is coming from,” she told People. “I think every parent questions whether they’re ready. I’m currently in therapy for my sanity and my mental well-being and I checked all the boxes to make sure I’m stable.”

Gypsy added, “All I can say is that I have a strong support system, and Ken and I are in a very good place.”