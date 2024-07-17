Gypsy Rose Blanchard used an at-home ultrasound to hear her baby’s heartbeat amid her first pregnancy with boyfriend Ken Urker.

The Louisiana native, 32, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to share a video of herself lying in a bed as she administered an at-home fetal doppler, which amplified the sound of her baby’s heartbeat.

She moved the camera to show herself holding the tool against her stomach, then panned back up to reveal she was smiling. “There it is!” Gypsy happily told the camera.

“Hearing our baby’s heartbeat with a home doppler,” she captioned the video. “Leave your gender predictions on my poll.”

Shortly after Gypsy shared the video, several social media users rushed to the comments section to express their happiness for the mother-to-be. “Y’all I’m actually so happy for her. I don’t even care what has happened in the past,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “I just love seeing how happy and excited this makes you … You really deserve this girl!”

Gypsy gave her followers an intimate glimpse into her pregnancy just one week after she revealed that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with Ken, 31.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said in a YouTube video posted on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

After noting they were “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Gypsy said she already “experienced the symptoms” of pregnancy including odd cravings, feelings hungrier than usual and mood swings.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” the former inmate added.

Ken and Gypsy were previously engaged while she was serving her prison sentence, though called it quits in 2019. She moved on with Ryan Anderson and they wed in 2022. However, their love story wasn’t meant to be and Gypsy announced they split three months after she was released from prison in March.

Gypsy confirmed she and Ken were back together in late April, and the pair have been going strong ever since. Even before she announced her pregnancy, Gypsy revealed she hoped to have kids with Ken in the future.

“I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” she told Us Weekly back in May. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”

Meanwhile, she has also clapped back at critics who have questioned her baby’s paternity due to her relationship with Ryan, 38, ending so close to when she reconnected with Ken.

TikTok user Shawty Chu shared a clip of a live video, in which Ken reacted to fans urging him and Gypsy to go on Maury and make sure he was the father of her child. Ken responded by saying the episode would be “boring” because he knows that he is the father.

“Hey, if you see any more of that, just advise them to go watch a YouTube video on how to calculate weeks of pregnancy. Informational!” Gypsy added in the background. “Go get educated.”