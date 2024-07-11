Gypsy Rose Blanchard made sure her parole officer was one of the first people to know about her pregnancy when she learned she’s expecting baby No. 1.

“I let my parole officer know that I was pregnant immediately when I found out, because I keep my parole officer in the loop about everything, even personal stuff,” Gypsy, 32, told People in a story published on Wednesday, July 10.

However, she explained that her pregnancy “doesn’t affect anything to do with my parole” and she will still be “on parole for another 11 months.”

Gypsy previously served time in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, and she was released after seven years in December 2023.

She announced that she and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are expecting their first baby together in a YouTube video on Tuesday, July 9.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” the former inmate began in the clip. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

While she said that she and Ken, 31, are “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Gypsy shared that she has already “experienced the symptoms” of pregnancy.

The Louisiana native explained that she realized she was pregnant when she started craving orange juice, and she also noticed that she was feeling hungrier than usual.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” she recalled.

While Gypsy and Ken previously began dating in 2017, they called off their engagement in 2019 and she moved on with Ryan Anderson. The pair tied the knot in 2022, though their love wasn’t meant to be and Gypsy announced their split in March.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Shortly after Gypsy revealed she and Ryan, 38, called it quits, she and Ken sparked reconciliation rumors in early April when they were spotted together on several outings. Gypsy then confirmed they were officially back together later that month.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ at the time. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Even before Gypsy announced her pregnancy, she had been open about wanting to be a mother.

“I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” she told Us Weekly in May. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”