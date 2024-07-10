While many people were shocked to learn that Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Ken Urker, she made sure that her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, learned the news before her pregnancy announcement.

Gypsy, 32, reportedly told Ryan, 38, about her pregnancy a few weeks before she made her announcement in a YouTube video on Tuesday, July 9, according to TMZ. A family source told the outlet that Ryan did not “take the news well” because he was hoping that he and Gypsy would be able to reconcile.

The sources then revealed that Gypsy has no plans to get back together with Ryan, and she has no regrets over reconciling with Ken, 31. The couple is reportedly over the moon after the baby news and they are in the process of picking baby names.

Additionally, the insiders told the outlet that Gypsy and Ken have chosen her half-siblings, Mia and Dylan, to be the baby’s godparents.

Gypsy and Ken first began dating in 2017 while she was serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The pair got engaged, though called it quits in 2019 before they got married.

She moved on with Ryan and they married in 2022. He was by her side when she was released from prison in December 2023 and they appeared to be a united front, though Gypsy shocked fans when she announced their split in March.

Gypsy and Ken sparked reconciliation rumors in early April when they were spotted together on several outings, and she confirmed they were officially back together later that month.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” the Louisiana native told TMZ at the time. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Three months after getting back together, Gypsy announced that she and Ken were expecting their first baby together.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said in a YouTube video. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

After adding that she and Ken were “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Gypsy revealed that she has already “experienced the symptoms” of pregnancy.

Gypsy also took the opportunity to address her critics who may think she’s not ready to be a mother. “I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother,” she said. “I feel a shift in myself. When I found out that I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered. The drama on social media, the feud between creator and me and all of that drama. It just all faded. It didn’t matter anymore.”