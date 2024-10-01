Gypsy Rose Blanchard clapped back at trolls following claims that she is faking her current pregnancy.

The former inmate, 33, took to boyfriend Ken Urker’s Instagram Stories on September 28 to share a photo of herself wearing jeans and a light gray sweater tank top. She then lifted up her shirt to reveal her bump as she called out her critics.

“The haters will say this is AI,” she wrote alongside the clip, adding that she was “23 weeks” along. Gypsy wrapped up the post by sharing a red heart emoji.

Gypsy shared the post after several fans took to social media to speculate that she was faking her pregnancy. “Girrrrrl stooop play’n us you ain’t pregooo,” one social media user previously wrote. Another chimed in, “This is the fastest pregnancy ever.”

She revealed that she and Ken, 31, were expecting baby No. 1 in July. “I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said in a YouTube video posted on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Ever since she announced her pregnancy, Gypsy has been keeping her social media followers up to date about her journey to become a mother.

She announced that they are having a little girl in August, adding that she and Ken were “over the moon” and “so excited” to start their family.

Then on September 18, Gypsy shared the exciting update that her baby girl had been kicking. “I started to feel her kick a lot. I have started to feel those movements, and I’ve started to notice kind of her sleeping pattern,” the Louisiana native said in a YouTube video. “So I have noticed that she kicks a lot at night, anywhere from 9:00 at night to 11:00 at night, and she’s calmer during the daytime.”

She then added that the baby is “more active when she eats sweets.”

Courtesy of Ken Urker/Instagram

“So, I ate a Kit Kat bar, and she was up for like two hours, kicking me like every five seconds. I’m getting used to that,” Gypsy shared. “There are sometimes when I’m like, ‘OK, stop moving,’] but whenever she stops moving and she’s, like, asleep, that’s when I start to miss her moving, actually.”

Gypsy went on to open up about her unexpected symptoms, including that her “thighs have started to fall asleep.”

“It happens when I’m standing for a long period of time or I’m laying on my side, like sleeping on my side for too long,” she said, adding that it is a common symptom of pregnancy. “Not everybody gets it, but it’s a form of neuropathy that’s caused by pregnancy.”

Additionally, Gypsy admitted she was surprised that she had been craving applesauce. “My baby is going to love applesauce because I did not eat applesauce like I’m eating it now,” she said. “Before I got pregnant, I never even touched applesauce. Now, I keep two packs in the fridge at all times.”