Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slammed for ‘Wifey’ Shirt Amid Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was slammed for posting a photo wearing a T-shirt with the word “wifey” emblazoned across the front. The former prison inmate is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker, but her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson was put on hold in July.

Gypsy, 32, shared the photo of herself in the “wifey” shirt via Instagram on Saturday, August 3. In the image, she was seen holding a mango as a reference to the size of her unborn child as she stood in the grocery store.

“I’m 15 weeks and our little one is now the size of a mango!! We love watching my belly grow! More produce updates to come,” Gypsy wrote alongside the picture.

People were quick to call the Louisiana native out for wearing the shirt, noting that she was still legally married to Ryan, 37.

“A wifey shirt while going through divorce- tasteless,” wrote one critic.

Another chimed in and said, “Why are you wearing a wifey shirt when you cheated on that husband with your boyfriend???”

A third person added, “The wifey shirt is a little over the top, all things considered.”

Ryan and Gypsy’s romance developed when he reached out to her while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for her part in a plot to murder her mother, Deidre “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The couple married while she was still behind bars but said they had plans to have another wedding ceremony once Gypsy was released. However, their relationship quickly crumbled after Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023.

Gypsy revealed that she and the middle school teacher had separated in March.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote in a private Facebook post in March per People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Shortly after the news broke, TMZ reported that Ryan “made her feel like she wasn’t doing anything right” and was “super argumentative.” Three days after Gypsy announced her separation, she was spotted with her ex-fiancé, Ken, as the two got matching husky tattoos together. On April 8, Gypsy filed for divorce and less than a month later, she officially confirmed that she and Ken had rekindled their romance.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ in an article published on April 30. We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Earlier this summer, Gypsy revealed that she and Ken were expecting baby No. 1.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” Gypsy told fans in a YouTube video posted on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Critics were quick to question the paternity of the child, but Gypsy denied rumors that the baby belonged to Ryan. However, due to Louisiana’s divorce laws, Ryan will be considered the father of the child until a paternity test says otherwise because Gypsy was still legally married to him when she conceived.