Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Mother-Daughter Barbie Sweatshirts

She’s a Barbie girl! Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard gave a sweet nod to boyfriend Ken Urker with a pair of matching mother-daughter Barbie sweatshirts.

The Louisiana native, 33, posed for a mirror selfie on Instagram in which she sported the bright pink top with “Barbie” written in white cursive lettering across the front. Gypsy paired the cozy sweatshirt, which came from Show Me Your Mumu, with black leggings, and she had her blonde hair pulled back into a loose updo with face-framing pieces left out. The expectant mother held up a matching toddler-sized sweatshirt on a pink hanger in front of her stomach.

“So cute! Matching mother-daughter Barbie Sweatshirts,” Gypsy captioned the post. “We will be Ken’s Barbie girls.” She tagged Ken, 31, in the caption.

While many of the former prison inmate’s followers pointed out that her daughter would likely not grow into the sweatshirt for a few years, others simply left comments about how much they loved the idea.

“This is sooooo adorable,” one fan wrote. Another user added, “This is absolutely precious.”

“Loveeeeeee this sooooo much,” a third person commented.

Gypsy announced that she was expecting her first child in a YouTube video posted on July 9. “I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Gypsy added that she and Ken, whom she began dating for the second time following her split from husband Ryan Anderson, were “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” she explained.

A few weeks later, Gypsy and Ken revealed the sex of their baby in a gender reveal video shared via Instagram on August 10.

“The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star captioned the video, in which pink confetti rained down around her and her boyfriend. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank ya’ll for your love and support!”

Gypsy has been sharing plenty of pregnancy updates along the way. On September 18, she detailed the “magical” and “exciting” part of pregnancy where she is starting to feel her baby kick.

“I have started to feel her kick a lot. I have started to feel those movements, and I’ve started to notice kind of her sleeping pattern,” she said. “So I have noticed that she kicks a lot at night, anywhere from 9:00 at night to 11:00 at night, and she’s calmer during the daytime.”

The My Time to Stand author has also been fending off critics. She recently shared a photo on Ken’s Instagram Stories in which she showed off her bump in jeans, a tank top and a sleeveless sweater and left a message for trolls.

“The haters will say this is AI,” she wrote over the September 28 photo, adding “23 weeks” with a red heart emoji.