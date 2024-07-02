Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Lighter Hair After Going Brown

Back in her blonde era! Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently debuted lighter hair in a TikTok video less than one month after she went back to her natural brunette color, and fans are loving it.

Gypsy, 32, took to the social media platform to share a before and after video of her hair transformation set to Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” In the first clip, the former prison inmate wore a black hairdresser’s cape and looked down at the camera with her locks still dark brown. She covered the camera with her hand and transitioned to the next clip, which showed Gypsy rocking a shoulder-length cut with blonde highlights throughout. She flashed a huge smile at the camera, appearing to be very happy with her new look.

Her followers were thrilled, too, and showered her with compliments in the comments.

“Yes I think blonde suits u better,” one fan wrote, while another user added, “Yes! Lighter hair is meant for you, girl!”

“That color is you girl! Lightens your face. Love it!” a third person commented.

Other fans left warnings for Gypsy to be careful not to bleach her hair too much, as she could risk damaging it or causing it to fall out.

“I’ve been through this! It’s a vicious cycle … brunette or blonde … be careful i lost all my hair at one point,” one user wrote.

“Looks so good but be careful, don’t fry ur hair since you just did it blonde,” another person added.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok

Gypsy revealed that she had dyed her hair brunette with a selfie on Instagram on June 2. “Went back to my natural,” she captioned the post. Before that, Gypsy debuted platinum blonde locks in early May, along with her new nose after she underwent a rhinoplasty in April.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People at the time. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

The big changes in Gypsy’s life recently haven’t just been cosmetic. She is currently going through a divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married in 2022 while serving time for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. The two moved in together after she was released early on parole in December 2023. However, Gypsy revealed in March that they had separated and she was living with her parents.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote on Facebook, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy has since gotten back together with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, whom she was engaged to from 2018 to 2019. She recently admitted in a Q&A on YouTube that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been.

“I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love,” she said in the June 27 video. “I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart.”

Gypsy continued, “If they know what they want in life, and they know what’s going to make them happy, I absolutely feel like, no matter what, you should go for it. Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn’t happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that.”