Gypsy Rose Blanchard showed off her growing baby bump and dance moves in a new video amid her pregnancy with baby No. 1.

The former inmate, 33, took to TikTok on August 16 to share a video of herself bobbing her head and her body along to the beat of a song created for pregnant women.

“Baby mamas, this your song,” the lyrics in the song began, “Been pregnant for way too long.”

Gypsy held her phone in her hand as she swayed back and forth while wearing a gray crop top and leggings. She then panned the camera down to show off her bare baby bump before she rubbed it.

“Dance moves,” she wrote along the clip with an emoji of a pregnant woman and a crying-laugh face, adding the hashtag “pregnant life.”

Gypsy announced that she and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are expecting their first child together in early July.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she shared in a YouTube video shared on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

While she was clearly excited to welcome her bundle of joy, Gypsy added that she was slightly nervous to become a parent.

“I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother,” she continued in the announcement video. “I feel a shift in myself. When I found out that I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered. The drama on social media, the feud between creator and me and all of that drama. It just all faded. It didn’t matter anymore.”

Ever since sharing the exciting news, Gypsy has been posting updates about her pregnancy journey on social media. On August 10, Gypsy and Ken, 31, announced the sex of their baby’s gender.

“The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” Gypsy wrote via social media at the time. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank y’all for your love and support!”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok

Despite having a lot to celebrate, Gypsy has also experienced some drama amid her pregnancy. After she announced she was expecting, her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, revealed he had been court-ordered to take a paternity test because Louisiana state law enforces paternity to be established for separated couples who are still legally married.

“I have to get a DNA test. I don’t have a choice,” Ryan, 38, explained in a TikTok video. “The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

Meanwhile, TMZ later reported that Gypsy and Ryan have opted to wait to perform the paternity test until after the baby is born due to the price of the test. The test would cost between $400 and $2,000 if it was done during Gypsy’s pregnancy, according to the American Pregnancy Association. However, it will only cost between $150 to $200 after the baby is born.