Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared her first baby bump photo after revealing she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

“Little bump showing,” Gypsy, 32, captioned a photo via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10. In the snap, the former prison inmate wore comfy gray cotton shorts and a white t-shirt as she cradled her growing belly.

Only one day prior, Gypsy revealed she was expecting her first child in a video posted on YouTube.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” Gypsy said on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

The Louisiana native added that she and her boyfriend, 31, were “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood” and revealed that she has already “experienced the symptoms” of pregnancy.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” Gypsy recalled.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

After she told Ken that her period was late, he urged her to take a pregnancy test, which confirmed that she was pregnant.

“I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother,” she concluded. “I feel a shift in myself. When I found out that I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered. The drama on social media, the feud between creator and me and all of that drama. It just all faded. It didn’t matter anymore.”

Gypsy began her relationship with Ken in 2017 while still in prison. They got engaged but ended things in 2019. Later, she found love with Ryan Anderson and married him in 2022. After announcing their split in March, Gypsy and Ken reconnected and confirmed they were dating again in late April.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ at the time. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Gypsy reportedly told her ex-husband about the pregnancy a few weeks before she made the public announcement, according to TMZ. A source close to the family told the publication that the educator did not “take the news well” because he was hoping that he and Gypsy would be able to reconcile.

Insiders also revealed that Gypsy has no intention of reuniting with Ryan and harbors no regrets about rekindling her relationship with 31-year-old Ken. The couple is said to be overjoyed by the baby news and are currently selecting baby names.

Additionally, sources told the outlet that the expectant couple has chosen Gypsy’s half-siblings, Mia and Dylan, to be the baby’s godparents.